C3.ai Inc (AI) CEO Thomas M Siebel Sold $192 million of Shares

CEO of C3.ai Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Siebel (insider trades) sold 2,263,241 shares of AI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $84.82 a share. The total sale was $192 million.

C3.ai Inc has a market cap of $8.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.560000 with and P/S ratio of 38.47.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Thomas M Siebel sold 2,263,241 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $84.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jr Stephen M Ward sold 162,461 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $85.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

Senior VP and General Counsel Brady Mickelsen sold 30,000 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $87.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.88% since.

Director Richard C Levin sold 75,974 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.

Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi sold 197,839 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $85.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.51% since.

Chief Technology Officer Edward Y Abbo sold 258,717 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $86.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AI, click here