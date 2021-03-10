Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Klarich (insider trades) sold 3,500 shares of PANW on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $348.66 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $32.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $334.690000 with and P/S ratio of 8.48.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of PANW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $348.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of PANW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $339.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.42% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $361.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.34% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of PANW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $393.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PANW, click here