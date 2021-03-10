Dorian Lpg (LPG) CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC John Lycouris Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of Dorian Lpg (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Lycouris (insider trades) sold 92,984 shares of LPG on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $13.62 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd is an LPG shipping company engaged in owning and operating liquefied petroleum gas tankers. Dorian Lpg Ltd has a market cap of $687.941 million; its shares were traded at around $13.790000 with a P/E ratio of 9.08 and P/S ratio of 2.26. Dorian Lpg Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner John C Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of LPG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $13.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of LPG stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $14.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of LPG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $13.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

Director, 10% Owner Thomas Jason Coleman sold 3,708,966 shares of LPG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $13.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of LPG stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $14.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

