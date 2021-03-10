>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pagerduty Inc (PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sold $1.6 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: PD +1.23%

CEO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer Tejada (insider trades) sold 42,000 shares of PD on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $37.34 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Pagerduty Inc has a market cap of $3.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.830000 with and P/S ratio of 14.82.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PD stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.
  • CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $56.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 12,000 shares of PD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $52.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)