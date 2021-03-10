Pagerduty Inc (PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer Tejada (insider trades) sold 42,000 shares of PD on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $37.34 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Pagerduty Inc has a market cap of $3.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.830000 with and P/S ratio of 14.82.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PD stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.

CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $56.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 12,000 shares of PD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $52.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PD, click here