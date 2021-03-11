US Stocks Mostly Flat Wednesday on Stimulus Hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,297.02 on Wednesday with a gain of 464.28 points or 1.46%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,898.81 for a gain of 23.37 points or 0.60%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,068.83 for a loss of 4.99 points or -0.04%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.56 for a loss of 1.47 points or -6.12%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly flat Wednesday as investors awaited final word on a stimulus bill vote in the House of Representatives. The bill was passed in the late afternoon Wednesday.

Other top headlines for the day included the following:

The Dow Jones ends at a record high.

New York City and New Jersey increase indoor dining capacity to 50%.

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased -1.3% following an increase of 0.5%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 3.26% from 3.23%.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in February following an increase of 0.3%. Year over year, the Consumer Price Index increased 1.7%, up from an increase of 1.4%. The Core Consumer Price Index (excluding food and energy) increased 0.1% in February and 1.3% year over year.

Crude oil inventory increased by 13.8 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status report.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.050% and 10-year notes at a rate of 1.523%.

The Treasury's February Monthly Budget Statement showed a deficit of -$311 billion following a deficit of -$163 billion.

IDC released reports showing worldwide personal computer shipments expected to increase 18.2% in 2021 and worldwide smartphone shipments to increase 5.5%.

Across the board:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) -0.70%. Revenue of $10.09 billion increased 3.0% year over year and beat estimates by $20 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $1.68 beat estimates by $0.82 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 beat estimates by $0.05.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) +7.35%. Revenue of $75.9 million decreased -59.7% year over year and missed estimates by $1.72 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beat estimates by $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 beat estimates by $0.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) -5.36%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -0.32%

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) +11.40%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +6.39%

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 2.53%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,285.68 for a gain of 40.62 points or 1.81%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,366.99 for a gain of 27.00 points or 2.01%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,866.80 for a gain of 157.80 points or 1.07%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,200.57 for a gain of 247.74 points or 2.26%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,582.99 for a gain of 35.41 points or 1.39%; the S&P 100 at 1,769.80 for a gain of 9.67 points or 0.55%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,752.07 for a loss of 42.42 points or -0.33%; the Russell 3000 at 2,350.47 for a gain of 15.62 points or 0.67%; the Russell 1000 at 2,200.69 for a gain of 12.74 points or 0.58%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,039.94 for a gain of 275.53 points or 0.68%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 807.00 for a gain of 14.85 points or 1.87%.

