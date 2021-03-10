>
Articles 

Investment Advisory Services Inc Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells APA Corp, Viatris Inc

March 10, 2021 | About: AIRC +1.33% MAA +0.07% IRT +2.33% CPT +1.3% ICLN -0.04% ROST -2.73% APA +0.14% VTRS +1.08%

Investment company Investment Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Independence Realty Trust Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells APA Corp, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Advisory Services Inc . As of 2020Q4, Investment Advisory Services Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+advisory+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 115,227 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,883 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,229 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 35,205 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 35,182 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Reduced: APA Corp (APA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc reduced to a holding in APA Corp by 30.24%. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Investment Advisory Services Inc still held 26,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES INC . Also check out:

