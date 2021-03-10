CablevisiÃ³n Holding announces its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results (FY20 and 4Q20)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)(TECO2), announced today its full year and fourth quarter 2020 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of December 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (2020 vs. 2019):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 301,596 million, a decrease of 6.5% in real terms as of December 31, 2020, compared to 2019, mainly driven by lower revenues from internet, cable TV, fixed telephony, and data services and from equipment sales, which was partially offset by higher mobile services revenues. Price increases of mobile and fixed Telephony, Internet and Pay TV services were suspended between May 1 to August 31, 2020, as agreed by industry players & the National Communications Entity (ENACOM), in an effort to ease the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Moreover, Decree 690/2020 suspended any price increase or price increase announcement as from July 31 st , 2020 until December 31 st , 2020.

, 2020 until December 31 , 2020. Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 198,954 million, a decrease of 8.8% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower employee benefits expenses and severance payments, programming and content costs, fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies, costs of equipment and handset, commissions and advertising costs, taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority and other operating expenses, partially offset by higher bad debt expenses and higher interconnection costs.

EBITDA reached Ps. 102,642 million, a decrease of 1.8% in real terms compared to 2019, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a higher EBITDA Margin of 34.0% in 2020, compared to 32.4% in 2019.

Consolidated Net Loss amounted Ps. 5,874 million. Consolidated Net Loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 3,011 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps.in constant Currency as of December 31, 2020) 2020 2019 % Ch. 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 301,596 322,686 (6.5 %) 69,791 74,614 79,791 (6.5 %) (12.5 %) EBITDA (1) 102,642 104,539 (1.8 %) 19,985 25,473 24,006 (21.5 %) (16.7 %) EBITDA Margin (2) 34.0 % 32.4 % 5.1 % 28.6 % 34.1 % 30.1 % (16.1 %) (4.8 %) Loss for the period (5,874 ) (7,059 ) (16.8 %) (4,647 ) (3,816 ) 15,921 21.8 % (129.2 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (3,011 ) (4,118 ) (26.9 %) (2,453 ) (1,611 ) 7,254 52.3 % (133.8 %) Non-Controlling Interests (2,863 ) (2,941 ) (2.7 %) (2,194 ) (2,205 ) 8,667 (0.5 %) (125.3 %)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.

For a full version of this earnings release with financial statements, go to: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / LSE: CVH)

cordially invites you to participate in its conference call and webcast presentation

to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm Buenos Aires Time/11:00 am New York Time/3:00 pm London

To access the conference call, please dial:

Argentina Participants: 0-800-666-0250

U.S. Participants: 1-877-830-2576

All other countries: +1-785-424-1726

Passcode: CVH

The 4Q20 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy210414xGAotx0s.html

A replay of the conference call will be available four hours after its conclusion and will remain available for 7 days. To access the replay, please dial from the within the U.S. 1-844-488-7474, or from anywhere outside the U.S. +1-862-902-0129. The passcode is: 64921135.

The webcast presentation will be archived at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was funded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are already well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

