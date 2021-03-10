>
Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys California Resources Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vistra Corp

March 10, 2021 | About: EGLE +11.53% CRC -0.16% EWZ +3.42% COMM +1.04% PHM +3.15% TECK +2.3% RDN +2.68% DEN +3.59% HYG +0.31% VST +4.66% PCG +1.06% MIK -0.09%

New York, NY, based Investment company Goldentree Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PulteGroup Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Teck Resources, sells Denbury Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vistra Corp, PG&E Corp, The Michaels Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
  1. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 19,787,054 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 11,191,353 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,725,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  4. SLM Corp (SLM) - 11,470,308 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.01%
  5. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 5,519,427 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.74%
New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.61%. The holding were 19,787,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 955,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,831,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 565,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,333,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,051,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 55.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.76 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,062,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Sold Out: Oi SA (OIBR.C)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.74.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.56.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.69.

Reduced: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Denbury Inc by 63.74%. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.45%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 5,519,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50%. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.3%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 1,725,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Vistra Corp (VST)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 62.23%. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.8%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 4,290,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 85.76%. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.15%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 2,096,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc by 86.61%. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.06%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 1,125,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Edison International (EIX)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Edison International by 76.57%. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 384,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.



