Horizon Therapeutics plc Named as One of the Best Workplaces in Ireland

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been recognized as one of the [url="]Best+Workplaces+in+Ireland+2021+by+Great+Place+to+Work+Ireland[/url], ranking No. 12 in the small company category. This is the second year that Horizon has been named to the list.“We are honored to be named a Great Place to Work in Ireland,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “This recognition is especially meaningful as it highlights the strength of Horizon’s culture and significant contributions of our employees around the world during a challenging year, as well as our dedication to the Dublin community, which is home to our global headquarters.”The Great Place to Work Ireland list is compiled through a robust employee survey and a culture audit assessment of each company’s policies and practices.Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit [url="]www.horizontherapeutics.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report.The full 2021 lists of organizations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greatplacetowork.ie%2F[/url].

