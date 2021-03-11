>
Phio Pharmaceuticals To Present New Data on PD-1 Targeting INTASYL at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

March 11, 2021 | About: NAS:PHIO +0%

PR Newswire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 11, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced it will present new study data regarding the direct drug application of its product candidate, PH-762, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021. The AACR 2021 meeting will be held in a virtual format over two weeks, April 10-15 and May 17-21.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Presentation details:

Title:

Intratumoral INTASYL™ self-delivering RNAi targeting PD-1 provides in vivo tumor control and mechanistic modulation of tumor microenvironment analogous to that of systemic anti-PD-1 antibody



Authors:

Benjamin Cuiffo, et al.



Session Title:

Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions



Abstract Number:

1739

The poster presentation will be made available on the "Investors – Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the impact to our business and operations by the recent coronavirus outbreak, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, the development of our product candidates, the ability to obtain future financing, the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, market and other conditions and those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
[email protected]

Investor Contact

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phio-pharmaceuticals-to-present-new-data-on-pd-1-targeting-intasyl-at-the-2021-american-association-for-cancer-research-aacr-annual-meeting-301245148.html

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.


