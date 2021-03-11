Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Dr. Ivor Royston, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from March 16-18, 2021. Viracta's management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Presentation details can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/vira/2727098

A replay of the presentation will be archived for 90 days on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts#past.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is pursuing application of this inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.

