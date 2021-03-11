PodcastOne Readies The Rock Podcast With Denny Somach, Grammy-Award Winning Radio Producer

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), announced today that it will debut The Rock Podcast with Denny Somach, Grammy-award winning radio producer, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Acclaimed Rock Historian and producer Somach goes deep undercover on The Rock Podcast to shine new light on the soundtrack of the most exciting decades in music. Bringing on guests to talk about their career experiences and using Somach's own personal library of thousands of interviews to bring the lives of the most legendary rock stars who matter to the forefront. From The Beatles to Foo Fighters, from John Bonham to Dave Grohl, from Woodstock to Coachella, these are the real stories: the greatest stories of rock from the artists themselves. Upcoming guests include Nancy Wilson from Heart, Steve Lukather from Toto, Jon Anderson of YES and John Densmore of The Doors.

"Denny is a fantastic producer with a track record that goes back decades. His knowledge of Music History and love of Rock n Roll is second to none. I love his work and now millions will be able to access that work on PodcastOne," said Norm Pattiz, Chairman of PodcastOne.

"Having had great success with him in the past at NBC and Westwood One, I am very excited to reunite with Norm Pattiz at PodcastOne. His status as industry pioneer, visionary executive, and legendary innovator, made it easy to say yes," said Somach.

In addition to newly recorded interviews, The Rock Podcast will also feature audio content from Somach's archives, which includes many exclusive interviews with legends of rock, and newly sourced material from those classic artists still playing, composing, and touring. In one episode, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Densmore, reveals everything from his relationship with Jim Morrison, to getting high with Willie Nelson, to his friendship with Tom Petty at the time of his death. In a surprise move, Somach gets an answer from Densmore to a question he's never been asked before. In another episode, Somach tells the story – and plays from a previously unreleased interview – of Clarence Clemons relating how Bruce Springsteen fired the E Street Band by phone. At the time, Clarence was on tour, hanging out in Ringo Starr's hotel room in London. John Bonham is the focus of the launch episode of The Rock Podcast. Audio clips of Zeppelin fans from Alice Cooper to Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) to Simon Kirke (Bad Company) and even John's son, Jason Bonham, add sparks to Somach's stories, culled from his extensive rock archives. Did you ever hear Robert Plant's answer to that famous question about Zeppelin playing the Superbowl? The Rock Podcast – the only podcast that matters – is the only place you'll hear that one – and a surprise visit from Zeppelin fan, President Barack Obama!

Somach is the best-selling author of Get the Led Out: How Led Zeppelin Became the Biggest Band in the World and A Walk Down Abbey Road, which was released in March 2020. As a producer, Somach's landmark programming includes Legends of Rock, Great Moments in Rock, Live from the Hard Rock Cafe; Rolling Stone Magazine's Continuous History of Rock and Roll; Psychedelic Psnack; Ticket to Ride; The Classics; and Get the Led Out. A recognized music and rock authority, Somach has appeared on The Today Show, Larry King, the CBS Early Show, Dateline NBC, CNN , Michael Smerconish, and Howard Stern.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podcastone-readies-the-rock-podcast-with-denny-somach-grammy-award-winning-radio-producer-301245332.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.