>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PharmAbcine to Present at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

March 11, 2021 | About: XKRX:208340 -0.83%

PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 11, 2021

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today an e-poster presentation featuring nonclinical data of PMC-309 at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place virtually over April 10-15 and May 17-21 2021.

PharmAbcineLogo (PRNewsfoto/PharmAbcine)

Presentation Details
Title: PMC309, a highly selective anti-VISTA antibody enhances T cell activation through blocking the interaction of T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC)
Session category/title: Immunology/Immune Checkpoints
Abstract number: 1116
Poster number: 1626
Presentation Type: E-poster with audio presentation
Date: April 10, 2021

PMC-309 is a novel monoclonal IgG (Immunoglobulin G) targeting human VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells). PMC-309 is one of the company's first in class immuno-oncology drug candidates. It can provide a promising immunotherapeutic strategy through the inhibition of VISTA-positive immunosuppressive cell activities.

"We are delighted to share the data that validate PMC-309's unique mode of action and its therapeutic effect in the preclinical setting," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We find the data highly encouraging, and this will give us added confidence in preparing PMC-309 for global Phase I trial in 2022."

An abstract of the e-poster is currently available at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/program/, and the final version of the e-poster will be available at the AACR website on April 10.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, to respiratory.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmabcine-to-present-at-aacr-annual-meeting-2021-301245224.html

SOURCE PharmAbcine


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)