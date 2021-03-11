>
Enzychem Lifesciences Selected to Participate at the 15th New York Health Forum: Investing in Space - Next Frontier of Healthcare

March 11, 2021 | About: XKRX:183490 +0.2%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 11, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that an Enzychem Lifesciences representative will be participating as a panelist at the 15th New York Health Forum, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 16.

(PRNewsfoto/Enzychem Lifesciences)

The New York Health Forum brings together industry experts from the life sciences, research, investment community, healthcare policy, and other providers, to advance the development of healthcare innovation.

This 15th forum is designed to hear insights from leaders who lead the way to accelerate progress against space radiation and other space related health threats, the area which are important but not frequently discussed in the arena of space exploration.

Dr. Ji Sun Park, a Senior Scientist at Enzychem Lifesciences will participate in a panel discussing the risks associated with deep space missions and efforts to mitigate and protect astronaut's health.

On the panel, Dr. Park will give an overview of Enzychem's proprietary asset, EC-18, and how it acts as an immunomodulator to potentially restore immune homeostasis and minimize inflammatory immune responses for astronauts during deep space missions. As an oral formulation, it would be optimal for field use and as the risks associated with space exploration beyond low Earth orbit.

"I am excited and honored to participate in the virtual New York Health Forum to discuss the urgent unmet need to develop risk mitigation interventions for space exploration and travel," said Dr. Ji Sun Park, Project Manager and Senior Scientist at Enzychem Lifesciences.

Details of the virtual panel are below:

Title: Investing in Space – Next Frontier of Healthcare

Date/Time: March 16, 2021, 12PM - 1PM EST

Panelists:

  • Ms. Kimberly Ha, CEO at KKH Advisors
  • Dr. Cheryl A. Nickerson, Professor at Arizona State University
  • Dr. Mark Ott, Microbiology Lead at Johnson Space Center at NASA
  • Dr. Ji Sun Park, Senior Scientist at Enzychem Lifesciences

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

Contact

Investors / Business Development

Ted Kim
Manager of Business Development
[email protected]

Media

Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
[email protected]
917-291-5744

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enzychem-lifesciences-selected-to-participate-at-the-15th-new-york-health-forum-investing-in-space--next-frontier-of-healthcare-301245021.html

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences


