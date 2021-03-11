Largest-ever installation of LightAir Health+

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightAir has received an order for a large installation of air purifiers and virus inhibitors within its Professional Solutions segment. The American International School of Bucharest has ordered an air purification capacity of approximately 100,000 m3/h, with complementary antiviral technology corresponding to more than 300 classrooms.

The deal was secured by LightAir's Romanian partner Wellnessist and confirms the potential of the LightAir Health+ offer, targeting offices and schools.

"As a school, we have a great responsibility towards our students and our staff regarding our work environment," says Peter Welch, Director of the American International School of Bucharest. "We have now found a solution for efficient air purification for the entire school. In addition to air purification, through LightAir we also have a way to actively fight viruses. Our investment provides an environment free of pollution and limits the spread of viruses, both in the case of the ongoing pandemic and annual flu attacks."

LightAir Health+ is an innovative solution for air purification that consists of two complementary technologies. First, highly efficient air purifiers that lower the concentration of air pollutants through filtration. As much as 99.99% of traffic pollutants, viruses and ultrafine particles are removed from the indoor air. The second component consists of patented virus inhibitors, which actively seek out and destroy residual airborne viruses in the air. The two technologies together thus provide double protection against airborne viruses.

"Of course, it's gratifying that we have won this highly competitive tender in Bucharest. We offer unique levels of operating costs, degree of purification and noise level for air purification within schools and offices," says Joakim Hansson, Business Area Manager of LightAir. "This success is a result of our focus on learning what really works in schools and offices. The Scandinavian and Dutch markets have shown the way in the last twelve months. Based on our experiences there, we are now working intensively to implement our offering in a number of key markets."

In the Nordic region, LightAir Health+ is mainly offered on a subscription basis, where clean air is provided as a service - including installation and ongoing maintenance. The service does not tie up capital and comes with a lifetime warranty regarding hardware functionality.

