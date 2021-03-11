>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Miravo Healthcareâ„¢ to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

March 11, 2021 | About: OTCPK:MRVFF -4.2% TSX:MRV -0.57%

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2021

- Wednesday, March 24th - 3:30 p.m. EST -

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Kelly Demerino, Miravo's Interim Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Miravo Healthcare Logo (CNW Group/Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

DATE:

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021

TIME:

3:30 p.m. EST

COMPLIMENTARY
REGISTRATION:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UHhzwEv6S3yGbrIbhK18Hw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
Please visit the website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

About Miravo Healthcare
Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miravo-healthcare-to-present-at-q1-virtual-investor-summit-301245111.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.


Comments

