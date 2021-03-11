Bavarian State Ministry of Justice selects CGI to drive digitization and innovation

Stock Market Symbols

CGI awarded 6 year, €250 million managed services contract

MUNICH, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been awarded a contract by the Bavarian State Ministry of Justice to help the ministry better serve its citizens through digitization and innovation management. Under the six-year managed IT services contract valued at 250 million euros, CGI will help evolve the ministry's IT infrastructure and services at 220 locations across Bavaria.

Digitization is a key strategic priority for the government of Bavaria now and in the years ahead. In line with this, the Bavarian State Ministry of Justice is relying on CGI's managed IT services to advance its IT modernization and the digitization of its business and IT workflows, among other things.

Work on this new engagement began at the start of 2021. It involves assuming responsibility for the ministry's IT operational services, which include domain, infrastructure, user support, unified communications, media technology, and project and consulting services for Bavarian courts and public prosecutors' offices. As part of this effort, CGI will manage two data centers—one in Munich and another in Nuremberg—and approximately 220 locations across Bavaria with 16,500 workstations.

CGI also will play a key role in driving the ministry's digitization and innovation management by, for example, equipping all meeting rooms with digital media technology and replacing traditional telephony with unified communications. It also will manage projects related to the introduction of electronic legal transactions and electronic files.



"CGI's use of innovation frameworks drives value creation in a digital world," said Ralf Bauer, Senior Vice President of CGI in Germany Central & South. "This innovation approach combined with our managed IT services creates an attractive operating model for organizations, especially within the public sector. Many organizations are experiencing significant budget pressure on the one hand, but also need to accelerate digital transformation on the other. CGI has a deep understanding of public sector requirements through the successful completion of countless projects with public authorities and ministries. We are a market leader worldwide and, likewise in Germany, with judicial authorities. We look forward to providing the Bavarian State Ministry of Justice with end-to-end services that simplify and digitize its business and IT processes, enabling the digital administration and optimization of its citizen services."

