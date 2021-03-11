UGG Debuts Plant Power, A Collection Made With Carbon-Neutral, Plant-Based Materials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) recognizes the importance of protecting the planet for future generations. Building on FEEL GOOD., the brand's sustainability platform launched in October 2020 to articulate its long-term goals and commitment to people and the planet. To commemorate this important program, UGG® proudly introduces the dual-gender Plant Power Collection. Addressing the issue of carbon emissions, a key driver of global warming that threatens our oceans, atmosphere, and overall way of life, the collection features three footwear styles thoughtfully crafted with carbon-neutral, plant-based materials.

"At UGG, we are committed to doing our part to combat climate change," said Andrea O'Donnell, President, UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® of Deckers Brands. "Our design team took inspiration from our iconic styles and created new silhouettes made from carbon-neutral, plant-based materials. The resulting Plant Power Collection tells a story about what is possible, and it is an exciting step in on our journey towards a more sustainable future."

"Lenzing is proud to collaborate with UGG on their UGGplush™ technology using TENCEL™ branded Lyocell fibers," said Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer, Lenzing AG. "Our sustainable wood-based fibers are an excellent choice for the environment, and a natural choice for products that require comfort and breathability. We are committed to supporting brands like UGG who have set sustainable commitments that support both people and the planet."

Recreating the iconic look and feel of the UGG® brand's ever-popular fluff franchise, the Fluff Sugar Platform and Fluff Sugar Sandal feature eye-catching design elements, platform outsoles, and responsibly sourced materials. Derived from renewable sugarcane, the SugarSole™ foam outsole allows for reduced dependency on fossil fuels by replacing petroleum-based materials; sugarcane is a rainwater-dependent resource that removes CO2 from the atmosphere and does not require irrigation. The feeling of UGG® comes from fluff made with plant-based TENCEL™branded lyocell fibers, made of wood pulp converted into regenerated cellulosic fibers sourced from responsibly harvested trees. The trees are grown in sustainably managed forests that are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), two leading organizations promoting sustainable forest management.

The dual-gender Neumel Natural also adapts the iconic look and feel of the brand's best-selling Neumel chukka with plant-based materials like cozy lining with TENCEL™ Lyocell. Its handcrafted, small-batch soles are made of LACTAE HEVEA® latex harvested from the Hevea rubber tree. The Neumel Natural's upper is woven from an environmentally-preferred blend of 55% cotton and 45% hemp.

FUTURE INTENT

The Plant Power Collection is just the beginning. UGG® is continually working to make its products better for both consumers and the planet by seeking and using innovative materials, and has targets to increase its use of recycled, repurposed, regenerated (plant-based), renewable (bio-based), and certified fibers by 35% by 2027.

The brand's most used textile fiber is repurposed wool, which is harvested from signature Twinface sheepskin then woven into UGGpure™ proprietary technology. UGGpure™ is a more responsible material because it reduces the use of virgin wool, uses less water, less energy, and emits less CO 2 when compared to virgin market wool.

UGG® has also created UGGplush™, which combines the brand's signature UGGpure™ wool with TENCEL™ Lyocell woven into a recycled polyester backing. The brand plans to increase the use of TENCEL™ Lyocell fiber as it furthers its commitment to continue to increase the use of more sustainable materials whenever possible.

PACKAGING

Through reduction and adaptation of its packaging, UGG® has so far saved over 1,716,603 trees. As an extension of its efforts to reduce excess packaging, UGG® will ship styles from the Plant Power Collection in their own containers to eliminate further layers of postal packaging. Material information will be printed directly onto the FSC-certified tissue paper rather than an insert card, decreasing the total amount of paper used.

BACKGROUND

In 2016, UGG® as part of Deckers Brands joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with over 9,500 participating companies. As part of the UNGC commitments, the brand set targets relating to waste, water, materials, chemicals, climate and clean energy, and human rights and equality.

Feel is an inherent part of the UGG® brand's DNA and what it delivers. For Autumn/Winter 2020 and beyond, FEEL ____. will be the unifying theme with a variety of stories that support it. Global audiences can access UGG® FEEL GOOD. at feelgoodfuture.ugg.com. Compelling content showcases the ideas, innovation, and science behind the UGG® brand's sustainability strategy, addressing the key environmental and social issues the world is facing.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com . @ugg #feelUGG

About TENCEL™

TENCEL™ is the textile specialty brand under The Lenzing Group that covers textile specialty product fiber offerings for apparel and home. The TENCEL™ product brand portfolio defines a new evolutionary step in terms of sustainability, functional benefits, natural comfort and caters for distinctive everyday usage or application. Product brands under TENCEL™ include TENCEL™ Active, TENCEL™ Denim, TENCEL™ Home, TENCEL™ Intimate, TENCEL™ Luxe and TENCEL™ for Footwear.

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant ladies clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their level of biodegradability and compostability, Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.

The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ und PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

