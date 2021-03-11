>
Hillrom Announces 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

March 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:HRC +0%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a 9 percent increase in the company's quarterly dividend rate, from the previous rate of $0.22 per share to $0.24 per share. The fiscal second quarter 2021 quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.96 per share.

Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

"Hillrom is committed to returning value to our shareholders through our dividend while preserving financial flexibility for M&A and organic investments that further transform our portfolio and support our vision of Advancing Connected Care™," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "We are pleased to raise our quarterly dividend rate for the eleventh consecutive year as a demonstration of our strong financial position and free cash flow."

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION


Investor Relations

Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive Director,


President, Corporate Development,


Investor Relations and Strategy


Strategy and Investor Relations

Phone:

312-233-7799

Phone:

312-819-9387

Email:

[email protected]

Email:

[email protected]




Media

Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone:

312-819-7268

Email:

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-announces-9-percent-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301245325.html

SOURCE Hillrom


