First Financial Corp (THFF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. First Financial Corp is a financial holding company. It offers financial services such as commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services and depositor services through its subsidiaries. First Financial Corp has a market cap of $617.374 million; its shares were traded at around $45.650000 with a P/E ratio of 11.61 and P/S ratio of 3.31. The dividend yield of First Financial Corp stocks is 2.30%. GuruFocus rated First Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

For the last quarter First Financial Corp reported a revenue of $50.4 million, compared with the revenue of $49.80 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $188.8 million, an increase of 11% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years First Financial Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 5.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.93 for the year, an increase of 3.4% from previous year. Over the last five years First Financial Corp had an EPS growth rate of 10.9% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, First Financial Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $657.5 million, compared with $127.4 million in the previous year. The company had no long term debt, compared with $31.0 million in the previous year. First Financial Corp has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $45.650000, First Financial Corp is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $42.97. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.31, while the historical median P/S ratio is 3.09. The intrinsic value of the stock is $44.25 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 26.95% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of THFF, click here.