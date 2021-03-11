>
PainReform to Participate at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

March 11, 2021 | About: PRFX +0.88%

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. ( PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that Ilan Hadar, CEO of PainReform, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, hosted by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The presentation will be available to all registered participants of the conference on March 17th - 19th and will be posted on PainReform’s website after March 19th.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company’s lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The Company’s proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: [email protected]

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

