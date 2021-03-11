Porch Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) ( PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, will hold a conference call and webinar on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here.

A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

