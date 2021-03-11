>
Thomson Reuters to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Information Services Virtual Conference

March 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:TRI +0.32% TSX:TRI -0.49%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 11, 2021

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Information Services Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

[email protected]

INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1111

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-2021-information-services-virtual-conference-301241623.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


