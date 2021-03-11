>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

March 11, 2021 | About: NAS:CELH -20.77%

Distribution Expansion and Robust Demand for Portfolio Continues to Drive Momentum; Annual Revenue Grows 74% Exceeding $130 Million

US Annual Revenue Grows 60% to 96 Million

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Holdings, Inc.)

A PDF containing our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and full financial tables is available at: www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/Q4_FY_2020

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

US: 877-709-8150
International: 201-689-8354

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/press-releases/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-reports-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301245423.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)