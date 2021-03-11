>
Fathom to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

March 11, 2021 | About: NAS:FTHM +5%

PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., March 11, 2021

CARY, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Joshua Harley, its Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, its President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually.

Fathom's presentation is on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:00 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live on the company's website at www.fathomrealty.com, and will be archived on the site. Fathom's management team also will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best-in-class operational efficiencies. For more information, visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-to-participate-in-33rd-annual-roth-conference-301245315.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty


