New Seabourn Venture "Extraordinary Expedition" Itineraries For Summer And Fall 2022 Set To Wow Adventurous Travelers

SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, has unveiled its new expedition itineraries in the summer and fall 2022 for Seabourn Venture, the line's first ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship. Between early May and late October 2022, Seabourn Venture will visit breathtaking locations and remote destinations throughout the Arctic, the Caribbean, and Central and South America – offering travelers unique opportunities to experience expedition travel and exhilarating adventure in a way that is unique to Seabourn.

The new 2022 expedition itineraries include 16 immersive voyages, ranging from 10- to 15-days and featuring a variety of opportunities for travelers to discover diverse wildlife, pristine landscapes, and learn about the natural wonders, rich history and culture of each region. Additionally, select voyages may be combined to create sailings of up to 29 days in length. The itineraries, fares and additional booking details are available at www.seabourn.com.

"With new routes winding from the Arctic to the coast of Chile, our expedition itineraries in 2022 will offer a 'safari at sea' where travelers experience the diversity of nature and wildlife on either side of the equator together with Seabourn," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Seabourn Venture will offer the perfect balance of immersive, compelling adventures combined with our unrivalled luxury service to provide a truly breathtaking experience."

Seabourn Venture is the line's first dedicated expedition ship. Seabourn has been offering expedition-style experiences, including Zodiac, kayak and hiking excursions, since 2013 in worldwide destinations such as Antarctica, Alaska, the Amazon, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland and Australasia.

Highlights of Seabourn Venture's expedition itineraries for summer and fall 2022 include:

The Arctic, Greenland, Iceland & the Canadian Arctic

Seabourn Venture will celebrate the coming of summer in the Arctic, where guests can explore the seasonal extravagance in the northern polar region, visit Viking ruins, view whales, walrus and seals up close, and trek to waterfalls and shining blue-white glaciers.

Starting May 4, 2022, Seabourn Venture's Arctic summer season will begin halfway between Norway's North Cape and the North Pole as the ship embarks on a series of eight Arctic Svalbard summer cruises between Tromso and Longyearbyen (which includes a return flight to Oslo), lasting 11 days. Rising dramatically from the Arctic Ocean, the islands of Svalbard, Norway are both rugged and fragile natural beauties, despite being largely covered by glaciers. Travelers riding in Zodiacs, paddling kayaks, and trekking past old Trapper huts will experience and explore the islands through the summer season, between May and July 2022.

Seabourn Venture will spend the remainder of summer through September 2022 exploring the Arctic. The ship will sail on five 11- to 15-day voyages in the region, visiting many far-flung locations in Svalbard, the North Cape and other locations in Norway, as well as Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago in Nunavut, the most remote and least-populated destinations explored during Seabourn Venture's Arctic season. Destination highlights include Scoresby Sound, Greenland, home to the largest and longest fjord system in the world; Sermilik Fjord, located in southeastern Greenland and renowned for the many icebergs that flow from multiple glaciers at its head into the Denmark Strait; Svalbard; and Pond Inlet, Nunavut, the eastern entry to the Northwest Passage. For a more in-depth experience, these voyages may be combined for up to 29 days in length.

Caribbean, Central America and South America

Following Seabourn Venture's expedition voyages up north, the ship will make its way south in October 2022, stopping at various exotic locales in Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile. During three 10- to 14-day voyages, there will be opportunities to explore in Zodiacs under teeming bird cliffs, kayak among tropical coral islands, visit ancient Inca sites, and snorkel unspoiled Caribbean coral gardens. The season will finish with Sailing the Humboldt Route departing from Callao (Lima), Peru, on October 26, 2022, and arriving 12 days later in San Antonio, Chile, with destinations including Isla Pan De Azucar, the National Humboldt Penguin Reserve on three islands a short distance off the coast of the mainland, and Coquimbo, renowned for seafood brought in by colorful fishing boats; and more. Guests may also book back-to-back cruises for a longer and more immersive voyage lasting up to 26 days.

Featuring 132 oceanfront suites each, Seabourn's two new expedition ships are being designed from conception for expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalized service by a world class team of professionals with great depth of experience in expeditions, hospitality, and luxury cruising. Hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany is fashioning the indoor and outdoor guest areas for the ships.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships global deployment and capabilities. Two custom-built submarines will be carried onboard, in addition to expedition kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once. Both expedition vessels will feature an onboard crew that will include a world class expedition team of 26 highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. These fascinating, accomplished experts are also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit.

More details about public spaces and suites on the new expedition ships will continue to be revealed in the coming months. A selection of renderings is available to download here.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; and a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

