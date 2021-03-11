>
Emerson Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

March 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:CARR +0.79% NYSE:EMR -0.14%

Strategic agreement will drive greater collaboration and innovation

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 11, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is pleased to announce that Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology, software and engineering leader providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets, has joined the Carrier Alliance program. As part of the program, Emerson will continue to provide leading-edge software and technologies from its air conditioning and cold chain businesses, such as compressors, valves, and sensors, to a range of products throughout the Carrier portfolio.

"This agreement enhances our longstanding relationship with Emerson and will ultimately benefit the industries and customers we serve," said Rishi Grover, Senior Vice President, Operations, Carrier. "Our companies share a tireless focus on technology and innovation and by welcoming Emerson to the Alliance program and expanding our collaborative design efforts, we'll be better positioned to offer customers cutting-edge solutions with an emphasis on improved data analytics and quality."

Emerson and Carrier will continue collaborating to develop and deploy a robust set of leading technologies and solutions throughout Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration segments serving residential, commercial and transportation markets. Carrier has long leveraged Emerson's Copeland compressors, White-Rodgers™ valves, controls and thermostats, and Therm-O-Disc sensors in its products. Emerson's Copeland compressors have been integral to Carrier's product portfolio and will be a critical component of Carrier's offering to meet or exceed higher Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) rating requirements beginning in 2023.

"We are committed to serving as a leader in sustainable technologies – and our customers are increasingly seeking these advanced solutions," said Jamie Froedge, Executive President, Emerson's Commercial & Residential Solutions business. "Joining the Carrier Alliance is an exciting step forward for Emerson, and a reflection of our commitment to help our industries confidently navigate forthcoming regulatory challenges and meet shifting demand in this space."

For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com/suppliers or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Contacts:

Carrier
Danielle Canzanella
860-221-8457
[email protected]

Emerson
Caitlin Davis
314-982-8706
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-joins-the-carrier-alliance-supplier-program-301245044.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation; Emerson


