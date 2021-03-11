Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday March 18

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday March 18, 2021, 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470 Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878 Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247 Conference ID: 13716813 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143695

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin Number: 13716813 Replay Start: Thursday March 18, 2021, 11:30 AM ET Replay Expiry: Thursday April 1, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, liver targeted SCD1 modulator, developed as an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and fibrosis. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track Designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study during the first quarter of 2021.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galmed-pharmaceuticals-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-thursday-march-18-301245475.html

SOURCE Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.