Genpact and Envision Virgin Racing Extend Digital Transformation Partnership

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has extended its strategic partnership with Envision Virgin Racing. The organizations will build on their successful co-innovation model to continue to drive breakthrough results that help the purpose-driven all-electric racing team advance its ambitious transformation agenda – both on and off the track – through 2022.

In an environment where hundredths of a second can determine the winner, data is essential to creating the real-time insights needed to make lightning-fast decisions. Nowhere is that more evident than on the track of the bespoke FIA Formula E World Championship, the world's most disruptive motorsport series where drivers race cutting-edge electric vehicles to razor-thin victories.

Since 2018, Envision Virgin Racing and Genpact have combined engineering expertise with data, innovation, real-time insights, and process excellence to enrich the racing team's strategy and performance. In addition to continuously evolving the team's performance on the track, the organizations are collaborating to accomplish ambitious goals off the track, leveraging data and innovation to combat climate change and build and energize a passionate, socially conscious fan base.

"Envision Virgin Racing prides itself on being the only Formula E team that is a sustainability movement first, and a sports team second. We could not achieve our ambitious agenda of achieving real, sustainable, transformative impact without partners like Genpact," said James Mercer, commercial director at Envision Virgin Racing. "We look forward to continuing our purpose-driven work together to drive innovation that creates on track competitive advantage while simultaneously advancing the global climate action agenda."

Driving On Track Competitive Advantage

Genpact's Augmented Race Intelligence and Lap Estimate Optimizer are two advanced analytics solutions that have given Envision Virgin Racing's engineers and drivers quick access to actionable, real-time race insights. Drawn from vast volumes of data from drivers' simulator runs, practice sessions on the track, and competitive races, this innovative use of technology unlocks fast, accurate decision-making, which is critical for superior performance in races that last just 45 minutes plus one lap.

Achieving Sustainability

Envision Virgin Racing prides itself on being the "greenest team on the greenest grid." Genpact leverages its data and analytics expertise, combined with process excellence, to help the team achieve its ambitious climate action goals. For example, by streamlining data collection, Genpact supports Envision Virgin Racing's carbon-neutral certification, which is core to their commitment to winning the Race Against Climate Change.

Maximizing Audience Engagement

As a sport with a passionate, active, and rapidly expanding fan base, the ability to turn fandom into action is a critical component in the team's bold and ambitious strategy.

Genpact's experience team, Rightpoint, helps Envision Virgin Racing unlock previously unavailable audience insights, allowing it to get closer to its fanbase than ever before. Driving deep research and analysis across demographics, affinities, cultural backgrounds, and social behaviors across every stage of the fan journey, the team can drive a more agile and responsive fan approach - rapidly testing assumptions, responding to changing audience needs, and identifying untapped growth opportunities. This allows the team to continuously enhance the fan experience, both during and outside of races, and better harness its active followers' passion and advocacy for sustainability.

As Envision Virgin Racing moves into a new season, which kicked off February 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, the team continues to take an experience-led approach to engage and expand its loyal, sustainability-conscious fanbase. Using Genpact's deep insight into fan demographics and new audience segments, Envision Virgin Racing will continue to identify new groups with shared values that are eager to support the team on the racetrack and take positive actions towards climate change.

"Genpact is thrilled to continue working with Envision Virgin Racing to provide digital innovation and human-centered design that creates competitive advantage on the track while creating real-world impact beyond the track," said Stacy Simpson, chief marketing officer at Genpact. "When the stakes are as high as they are in today's current environment, the ability to drive innovation at speed, turn data into insights, and insights into action in real-time is mission-critical to success. This is as true on the racetrack as it is in any boardroom."

For more information on Envision Virgin Racing, go to www.envisionvirginracing.com, and for further details on Genpact's partnership with the race team, visit www.genpact.com/instinctive-racing.

About Envision Virgin Racing

Majority owned by Envision Group, the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the innovative electric street racing series.

The purpose-driven team has sustainability running throughout its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; to use its platform to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. It does this through its long-running Race Against Climate Change programme and prides itself on being the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), one of a handful to have achieved the FIA's Three Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework.

On-track, the team continues to be one of the most successful ever with 11 wins and 29 podiums to its name and remains the only team to have recorded victories in every season to date. For the 2020/21 Formula E season, Envision Virgin Racing will see Dutchman Robin Frijns complete his third season with the team alongside newcomer New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing operations at the team's commercial headquarters in London is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one, together with Team & Sporting Director Leon Price and Technical Director Chris Gorne based at the team's operational arm at its state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Envision Group's Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information visit www.envisionvirginracing.com

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning Genpact's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "may," "shall," "will," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or the negative of such words or similar expressions. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that include but are not limited to the risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Danielle D'Angelo

Genpact Media Relations - Americas

+1 914-336-7951

[email protected]

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations - India

+91 9823133365

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-and-envision-virgin-racing-extend-digital-transformation-partnership-301245399.html

SOURCE Genpact