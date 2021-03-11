Globant's new Sentinel Report highlights the power of change to enable business transformation and strengthen organizational culture

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company, published its new Sentinel Report, which provides useful information to companies to stay relevant and aware of trends, global perspectives, and industry behavior around the world. In this edition, Globant's experts look at the future of organizations and highlight the importance for business decision makers to build and implement intentional corporate cultures that embrace change and span the digital and geographic divide.

"Artificial intelligence is inspiring rapid business transformation and changes to organizational culture, and this will only increase over time," said, Guibert Englebienne, CTO and co-founder of Globant. "Anticipating and adapting to change sets apart organizations primed for the future, we hope this report will open new conversations and highlight the importance of change in business transformation."

The new Sentinel Report contextualizes why companies should look at culture as their most valuable asset. Change must be used as an engine to accelerate the transformation from three fundamental stages:

Listen to Change. Businesses must learn to observe themselves, such as understanding their values and perceiving evolution as a process of adapting old and new approaches, to establish a path towards the future. It is necessary to live with the contradictions between the old and the new to understand how to evolve; transformation often arises from a crisis that brings that integration together.

Hack the Change. To achieve process transformation and augmented change, companies must focus on the process rather than on the result, which means improving the adoption of change, communicating the stages, optimizing the results, and being aware of potential blockers.

Foresee the Change. According to the report, the four pillars that will drive change within organizations are the future of workspaces characterized by autonomy and flexibility to work anywhere; aspects that should bring diversity and multiculturality to culture; Personalized employee experiences to generate unique work paths, benefits, and skills development plans. Finally, the transformation towards "conscious companies" that prioritize zero carbon emissions, less environmental footprint, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Augmented organizations are those that have a future centric approach, which means that they are evolving all its processes and solutions to address future challenges. Augmented organizations are ready to embed change into their daily agenda: their culture, their experiences, business models, technologies and data, and only when they accelerate and augment this through the power of AI is when organizations can reach their full potential," said Emiliano Horcada, Globant Strategy Partner.

