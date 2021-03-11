Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company Delic Holdings Announces Appointment of Zak Garcia as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zak Garcia, former CMO of Bulletproof Inc., makers of Bulletproof® Coffee, as Chief Marketing Officer.

Matt Stang commented "Zak has been with DELIC on our Board of Advisors since inception, and having him sign on to lead our marketing efforts as Chief Marketing Officer is a huge value add for DELIC. His vast experience in creating value in new industries will prove to be invaluable to DELIC and our shareholders. I'm excited for all that we will accomplish together."

Zak Garcia is a sought-after Marketing and Leadership Strategist who consults with CEOs and Senior Executives to build fast, sustainable, and permanent growth for their business. Zak believes that for companies to scale exponentially, it takes leadership that creates a culture for growth. He has proven himself as an effective leader, both in the military and as a civilian. Zak spent over 4 years in the Army overseas where he was a convoy commander in Iraq and was responsible for making life or death decisions under extremely high stress. Zak has been an entrepreneur from a very young age and has sold over $100 million in products, mostly in the nutrition and health industry. He was the Chief Marketing Officer at Bulletproof, Inc. (makers of Bulletproof® Coffee) helping it grow to over $250mm in revenue, and is a co-owner of the successful international brand. While Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Bulletproof, Zak was responsible for branding, digital marketing, content marketing, web development, advertising, events and experiential marketing, customer service, public relations, strategic marketing partnerships, recruiting/hiring his department, and team culture.

Zak Garcia commented "I'm excited to step in more and help DELIC with the next stage of growth. I am passionate about supporting people who have experienced trauma, especially those in the veteran's community, through providing therapeutic psychedelic sessions and information on how these options can help support those with PTSD."

The Company's Board of Directors have approved the granting of 50,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Garcia at an exercise price of $0.55 as of the closing of business on March 9, 2021. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 3 years in accordance with the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option plan.

About DELIC

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under binding acquisition agreement), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

