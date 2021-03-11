Marquette Bank Supports 61 High School Students through Annual Scholarship Program

ORLAND PARK, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, has announced the continuation and expansion of the annual Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program. The 2021 Scholarship Program has grown to 61 Chicagoland High Schools. The program awarded its first scholarships in 1968 and celebrates a tradition of providing scholarships to graduating seniors from schools in Marquette Bank's neighborhood footprint. Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students continuing their education who have an outstanding record of community service, demonstrate financial need and maintain at least a "B" average through their high school education. Since 1968, approximately $3.5 million has been awarded to almost 1,800 Chicagoland high school seniors.

"As a neighborhood bank, we support the most involved and dedicated kids in our communities," Christie Cox, Director of Neighborhood Strategy. "By contributing to the education of these deserving students, we hope that they will find individual success and return to help improve their neighborhoods in the future."

Students are invited to apply for the scholarship through their schools' guidance office. Scholarship recipients are selected by their own school's principal, guidance counselors or a principal-appointed committee. The scholarship can be used to cover expenses at any higher education program, including four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, vocational training or trade schools.

The Chicagoland schools invited to participate in the 2021 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program include:

Acero - Major Hector P. Garcia M.D. High School; Chicago

Air Force Academy High School; Chicago

Andrew High School ; Tinley Park

; Argo Community High School; Summit

Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Chicago

Benito Juarez Community Academy; Chicago

Bogan College Prep High School; Chicago

Bolingbrook High School; Bolingbrook

Brother Rice High School; Chicago

Catalyst Maria High School ; Chicago

; Chicago Christian High School ; Palos Heights

; Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Chicago

Chicago Hope Academy; Chicago

Christ the King Jesuit College Prep.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; Chicago

Curie Metropolitan High School; Chicago

De La Salle Institute; Chicago

Eisenhower High School; Blue Island

Eric Solorio Academy H.S.; Chicago

Evergreen Park High School ; Evergreen Park

; Farragut Career Academy; Chicago

Gage Park High School ; Chicago

; Hancock High School; Chicago

Harper High School ; Chicago

; Hubbard High School; Chicago

Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Chicago

Johnson College Prep; Chicago

Prep; Kelly High School ; Chicago

; Kennedy High School ; Chicago

; Lemont High School ; Lemont

; Lemont Leo Catholic High School ; Chicago

; Lincoln-Way Central High School; New Lenox

Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Chicago

Marist High School ; Chicago

; Morgan Park High School ; Chicago

; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; Chicago

Mount Carmel High School; Chicago

Oak Forest High School ; Oak Forest

; Oak Lawn Community High School; Oak Lawn

Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Chicago

Percy L. Julian High School ; Chicago

; Providence Catholic High School; New Lenox

Reavis High School ; Burbank

; Richards High School; Oak Lawn

Romeoville High School; Romeoville

Saint Ignatius College Prep; Chicago

Sandburg High School; Orland Park

Shepard High School; Palos Heights

Simeon Career Academy; Chicago

St. Laurence High School ; Burbank

; St. Rita of Cascia High School ; Chicago

; Stagg High School ; Palos Hills

; Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Chicago

Tinley Park High School ; Tinley Park

; Trinity High School ; River Forest

; Universal School; Bridgeview

Urban Prep Charter Academy - Englewood Campus; Chicago

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, where each quarter the bank focuses on a different area of need: shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit www.emarquettebank.com.

