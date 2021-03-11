Marquette Bank Supports 61 High School Students through Annual Scholarship Program

Neighborhood bank offers high school seniors $2,500 scholarship to continue their education.
PR Newswire
ORLAND PARK, Ill., March 11, 2021
ORLAND PARK, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, has announced the continuation and expansion of the annual Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program. The 2021 Scholarship Program has grown to 61 Chicagoland High Schools. The program awarded its first scholarships in 1968 and celebrates a tradition of providing scholarships to graduating seniors from schools in Marquette Bank's neighborhood footprint. Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students continuing their education who have an outstanding record of community service, demonstrate financial need and maintain at least a "B" average through their high school education. Since 1968, approximately $3.5 million has been awarded to almost 1,800 Chicagoland high school seniors.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with OTCPK:MNAT. Click here to check it out.
- List of 52-Week Lows
- List of 3-Year Lows
- List of 5-Year Lows
"As a neighborhood bank, we support the most involved and dedicated kids in our communities," Christie Cox, Director of Neighborhood Strategy. "By contributing to the education of these deserving students, we hope that they will find individual success and return to help improve their neighborhoods in the future."
Students are invited to apply for the scholarship through their schools' guidance office. Scholarship recipients are selected by their own school's principal, guidance counselors or a principal-appointed committee. The scholarship can be used to cover expenses at any higher education program, including four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, vocational training or trade schools.
The Chicagoland schools invited to participate in the 2021 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program include:
- Acero - Major Hector P. Garcia M.D. High School; Chicago
- Air Force Academy High School; Chicago
- Andrew High School; Tinley Park
- Argo Community High School; Summit
- Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Chicago
- Benito Juarez Community Academy; Chicago
- Bogan College Prep High School; Chicago
- Bolingbrook High School; Bolingbrook
- Brother Rice High School; Chicago
- Catalyst Maria High School; Chicago
- Chicago Christian High School; Palos Heights
- Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Chicago
- Chicago Hope Academy; Chicago
- Christ the King Jesuit College Prep.
- Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; Chicago
- Curie Metropolitan High School; Chicago
- De La Salle Institute; Chicago
- Eisenhower High School; Blue Island
- Eric Solorio Academy H.S.; Chicago
- Evergreen Park High School; Evergreen Park
- Farragut Career Academy; Chicago
- Gage Park High School; Chicago
- Hancock High School; Chicago
- Harper High School; Chicago
- Hubbard High School; Chicago
- Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Chicago
- Johnson College Prep; Chicago
- Kelly High School; Chicago
- Kennedy High School; Chicago
- Lemont High School; Lemont
- Leo Catholic High School; Chicago
- Lincoln-Way Central High School; New Lenox
- Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Chicago
- Marist High School; Chicago
- Morgan Park High School; Chicago
- Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; Chicago
- Mount Carmel High School; Chicago
- Oak Forest High School; Oak Forest
- Oak Lawn Community High School; Oak Lawn
- Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Chicago
- Percy L. Julian High School; Chicago
- Providence Catholic High School; New Lenox
- Reavis High School; Burbank
- Richards High School; Oak Lawn
- Romeoville High School; Romeoville
- Saint Ignatius College Prep; Chicago
- Sandburg High School; Orland Park
- Shepard High School; Palos Heights
- Simeon Career Academy; Chicago
- St. Laurence High School; Burbank
- St. Rita of Cascia High School; Chicago
- Stagg High School; Palos Hills
- Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Chicago
- Tinley Park High School; Tinley Park
- Trinity High School; River Forest
- Universal School; Bridgeview
- Urban Prep Charter Academy - Englewood Campus; Chicago
The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, where each quarter the bank focuses on a different area of need: shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit www.emarquettebank.com.
About Marquette Bank:
Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank offers a full range of consumer and business banking, home financing, business lending, insurance, investments, wealth management, estate planning and trust services. Marquette Bank is the only bank in Chicagoland to offer the FunRewards program, offers popular digital banking services and free access to over 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. Marquette Bank has received 10 consecutive 'Outstanding' CRA ratings from federal regulators putting it in the top 1% of all banks nationwide.
Marquette Bank has 20 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.9 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.
For More Information:
Jeff MacDonald
708-873-3560
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marquette-bank-supports-61-high-school-students-through-annual-scholarship-program-301245676.html
SOURCE Marquette Bank