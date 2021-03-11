>
iClick Interactive to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

March 11, 2021 | About: NAS:ICLK +1.82%

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 25, 2021 --

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, March 11, 2021

HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/iClick Interactive Asia Group L)

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, CEO and Co-Founder and Mr. Terence Li, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on March 25, 2021.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com/.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong:

+852-800-905945

Mainland China:

+86-4001-201203

Participants please ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 1, 2021:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Canada:

+1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

22407981

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For investor and media inquiries:

In China:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Lisa Li

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Core IR

Tom Caden

Phone: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-25-2021-301244769.html

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited


