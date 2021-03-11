Zillow Announces Plans to Hire More Than 2,000 Employees Nationwide in 2021

SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its plan to hire more than 2,000 employees nationwide in 2021, increasing its total workforce by approximately 40%. This significant hiring goal was sparked by a year of impressive growth across the business and a historic year in the real estate industry.

The majority of the new or coming-soon roles in tech, mortgage and loans, product and software development and more are categorized as remote and hybrid positions -- open to applicants across the country. New roles also include a mix of in-office and field roles. Many of these positions are now open and accepting applicants through the Zillow Careers site .

Zillow was an early leader in the future of work as one of the first companies to announce an extended work-from-home option for thousands of employees last year. Zillow has since officially launched its Distributed Workforce Model , which offers current and prospective employees roles in an office, field, remote or hybrid format. This model provides employees myriad benefits, including the flexibility to more easily balance personal and professional responsibilities and to work where they are most comfortable and productive -- whether that is in one of Zillow's offices or remotely.

"While we boldly reimagine how to buy and sell homes for today's digitally minded customer, Zillow is seizing the opportunity to reimagine how we work," says Dan Spaulding, chief people officer at Zillow. "Our Distributed Workforce Model is a more inclusive, more personalized, more flexible, more efficient way of working. We are broadening our pipelines to attract more underrepresented talent and are providing career development opportunities that may have not otherwise existed for our employees."

Zillow's Distributed Workforce Model also incited a transformation of traditional onboarding practices, which resulted in Zillow successfully onboarding close to 1,500 employees remotely since March 2020, roughly 28% of its current workforce. New practices like a "Virtual New Hire Open House" and a New Hire Slack channel are among some of the many initiatives Zillow has put in place to support new employees. Zillow is committed to reimagining traditional recruiting and working norms and being a leader in the future of flexible work to meet its ambitious hiring goal for 2021.

Today's hiring announcement comes on the heels of Zillow's inclusion in two prestigious workplace indexes , the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. Both lists gave Zillow high marks for advancing policies and benefits that ensure equality for employees and their families and fostering a workplace in which all employees thrive.

