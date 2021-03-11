Digital Technology Veteran Yoshiyuki Ueda Joins ON24 as Country Manager of Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that Yoshiyuki Ueda has joined the company as country manager of Japan. He is responsible for developing strategic customer relationships in Japan, helping companies transform their go-to-market approaches, and meeting customers' digital-first imperatives throughout the region.

Ueda brings extensive digital experience to ON24 at a time when digital adoption is accelerating across Asia-Pacific.1 Leading Japanese companies such as Expedia, Fujitsu, and Hitachi Asia are using the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to power interactive, data-rich digital experiences that drive business growth.

"Japanese businesses of all sizes are transforming how they reach and engage customers using digital," said Sharat Sharan, founder, president, and CEO of ON24. "We're excited to welcome Yoshiyuki to the ON24 team as we expand our presence in Japan and help companies succeed in the era of digital engagement."

Ueda has more than 20 years of enterprise IT and digital experience. He previously served as sales director at Acquia responsible for establishing the company's sales operation in Japan, as well as country manager at CI&T where he helped increase the company's customer base and revenue. He was also the sales director at Rococo Co., Ltd., growing all lines of the company's business in Japan.

"ON24 is uniquely positioned to help businesses reimagine customer engagement in a digital-first world," said Yoshiyuki Ueda. "I'm excited to join ON24 at such an exciting time for the company and our Japanese customers as they look to drive digital engagement and the best possible experience for their buyers."

ON24 continues to expand across major cities such as the company's San Francisco headquarters, Charlotte, London, Singapore, and Sydney. The company's global customer support team offers 24/7 support worldwide. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based Digital Experience Platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 1,900 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US Banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "accelerate," "convert," "future," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to execute our business plans and strategies in Japan; our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Maili Bergman

[email protected]

1 How COVID-19 has pushed companies over the technology tipping point–and transformed business forever. McKinsey & Company. October 5, 2020

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-technology-veteran-yoshiyuki-ueda-joins-on24-as-country-manager-of-japan-301245101.html

SOURCE ON24 Inc.