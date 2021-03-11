SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 10, 2021, the shareholders approved that a dividend of $2.00 per share be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.50, as follows:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 June 4, 2021 May 21, 2021 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 September 3, 2021 August 20, 2021 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 December 3, 2021 November 19, 2021 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 March 4, 2022 February 18, 2022

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-approval-of-quarterly-dividends-by-shareholders-at-2021-annual-general-meeting-301245440.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.