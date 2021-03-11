Justin Bieber Solidifies Crocs and Socks as Must-Have Fashion Pairing with Second Collaboration

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, and Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber are grabbing the world by the socks, pairing the brand's Classic Clog with a pair of tall white socks from drew house, Bieber's personal clothing brand, for a one-of-a-kind fashion statement. Their second product collaboration – the Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew house Classic Clog 2 – features a lavender Classic Clog, a branded logo fixed to the backstrap and special appearances from Theodore and other characters from the drew house community as colorful, oversized Jibbitz™ charms.

The iconic silhouette comes bundled with a pair of drew house-branded socks, making it official that Crocs and socks are, indeed, better together. The addition elevates the partnership with a cozy vibe that represents Bieber's style and personality.

"Crocs with socks is definitely the move," said Justin Bieber. "They're comfortable, they're fashionable, and most importantly it's fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It's been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life."

Justin Bieber recently announced the March 19 release of his sixth studio album, JUSTICE. JUSTICE includes "Holy" feat. Chance The Rapper, "Lonely" feat. Benny Blanco, "Anyone," and "Hold On," the four global smash hit singles that have garnered over two billion streams worldwide. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and broke global records at Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners.

The second Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew house collaboration follows an October 2020 launch like no other. The duo's long-overdue first installment sold out around the world and left Croc Nation wanting more.

To engage fans during the global launch, Crocs has also partnered with Snapchat for an augmented reality gamification activation that allows consumers to interact with the nostalgic, arcade-style look and feel of the campaign. For a limited-time, fans are encouraged to collect as many Classic Clogs, drew house socks and Jibbitz™ charms as they can by tilting their head before the virtual arcade clock stops. In China, Justin Bieber, via social media, will send fans on a mission to locate 13 claw machines in 9 cities across the country, giving them a chance to play the game for free to win Crocs™ clogs, drew house plush toys and drew house socks.

"As a digital-first brand, we continue to surprise our fans with new and engaging ways to experience our icon, while delivering break-the-internet collaborations," said Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs. "From a partnership perspective, Justin's artistic passion is paired with Crocs' ability to create memorable, consumer-first moments that celebrate the importance of being comfortable in your own shoes...and socks!"

The collaboration bundle will be available in limited quantities on www.thehouseofdrew.com in the United States and China on March 15, followed by a global launch beginning on March 16 across select Crocs e-commerce channels in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew house Classic Clog 2, available for $69.99 USD, will also be sold at select Crocs retail stores. In the United States, the product will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 16.

About Justin Bieber

