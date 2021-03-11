Nuffield Health Depends on Managed XDR with Trend Micro Vision One

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, helps Nuffield Health securely meet the needs of their customers with an accelerated time to threat detection and response and maximized in-house IT productivity. They are one of many organizations globally that are successfully using the new Trend Micro Vision One platform.

Founded in 1957, Nuffield Health is a leading healthcare charity with extensive IT infrastructure distributed across 300 sites. These include 31 hospitals, 113 fitness & wellbeing centers, seven clinics and multiple corporate locations.

Like those in many healthcare organizations (HCOs), Nuffield's IT team must manage a complex blend of legacy systems and newer digital platforms that have been introduced due to the pandemic.

"Healthcare organizations like Nuffield Health are doing tireless work in the fight against COVID-19, but IT teams have been on the back foot against surging threats," said Trend Micro Technical Director Bharat Mistry. "This is where Trend Micro Vision One offers tremendous value, in providing faster, earlier threat detection, investigation and remediation from a single platform. With Managed XDR, Trend Micro experts do all the heavy lifting to let our customers focus on the things that matter."

As healthcare organizations are increasingly becoming a top target for sophisticated ransomware gangs that are threatening to take life-saving services offline and sell off highly sought-after patient data, an all-encompassing security solution is needed now more than ever.

Trend Micro Vision One offers HCOs and customers across all verticals a faster, more effective way to find and respond to stealthy threats and reduce cyber risk. It collects and automatically correlates data across email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks to speed up detections and investigations.

According to ESG, organizations with extended detection and response are 2.2 times more likely to detect a data breach or successful attack in a few days or less, versus weeks or months for those without. They are also 2.6 times less likely to report their team is overwhelmed.i

"We know Trend Micro has it covered and if anything critical comes in we receive alerts," explained Nuffield Health Head of Enabling IT Ed Moss. "This has definitely allowed us to run a leaner operations team, so we can focus our time more effectively. The SaaS deployment model is the right fit for our increasingly cloud-first outlook."

