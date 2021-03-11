Dorman Products Inc (DORM) EVP, Commercial Michael Kealey Sold $551,200 of Shares

EVP, Commercial of Dorman Products Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Kealey (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of DORM on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $110.24 a share. The total sale was $551,200.

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. Dorman Products Inc has a market cap of $3.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.720000 with a P/E ratio of 32.33 and P/S ratio of 3.16. Dorman Products Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.30% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Commercial Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of DORM stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $110.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

SVP, Sales and Marketing Jeffery Darby sold 4,000 shares of DORM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.99. The price of the stock has increased by 4.64% since.

