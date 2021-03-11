>
Jamf Holding (JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sold $721,434 of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: JAMF +3.52%

CFO of Jamf Holding (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jill Putman (insider trades) sold 20,443 shares of JAMF on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $35.29 a share. The total sale was $721,434.

Jamf Holding Corp. has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.740000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jill Putman sold 20,443 shares of JAMF stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $35.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.
  • CFO Jill Putman sold 11,457 shares of JAMF stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $35.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.
  • CFO Jill Putman sold 1,400 shares of JAMF stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $37.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.54% since.
  • CFO Jill Putman sold 3,210 shares of JAMF stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $40.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.39% since.
  • CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of JAMF stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $40.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of JAMF stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $35.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of JAMF stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $33.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.
  • Chief Exec Officer, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of JAMF stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $33.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of JAMF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $39.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.03% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Jason Wudi sold 20,488 shares of JAMF stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $39.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JAMF, click here

.

