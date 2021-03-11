Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&

Investment company Millburn Ridgefield Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2020Q4, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 91 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,000,302 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 875,079 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 854,021 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,498,666 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.05% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 397,327 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.5%

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 130.78%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $111.84. The stock is now traded at around $109.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $108.13, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.522700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 56.52%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $108.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $261.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 1,000,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.99%. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $231.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 854,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.05%. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $113.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.34%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 1,498,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 25.02%. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $219.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 322,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5%. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 800,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.71%. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.592500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 208,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.