>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&

March 11, 2021 | About: EMB +0.75% LQD +0.16% JNK +0.3% TIP +0.08% VIG +0.77% MBB +0.05% IJH +1.35% IWM +1.64% IJR +0.82% VB +1.88% IWR +1.71% EWZ +3.88%

Investment company Millburn Ridgefield Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2020Q4, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 91 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millburn Ridgefield Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millburn+ridgefield+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millburn Ridgefield Corp
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,000,302 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 875,079 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 854,021 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,498,666 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.05%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 397,327 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.5%
Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 130.78%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $111.84. The stock is now traded at around $109.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $108.13, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.522700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 56.52%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $108.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $261.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 1,000,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.99%. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $231.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 854,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.05%. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $113.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.34%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 1,498,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 25.02%. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $219.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 322,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5%. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 800,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.71%. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.592500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Millburn Ridgefield Corp still held 208,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Millburn Ridgefield Corp. Also check out:

1. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millburn Ridgefield Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)