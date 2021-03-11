>
Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) President & CEO Earl J Hesterberg Sold $3.4 million of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: GPI +1.91%

President & CEO of Group 1 Automotive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Earl J Hesterberg (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of GPI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $169.33 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Group 1 Automotive Inc sells new and used cars and light trucks. Its activities include sale service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sell vehicle parts. Group 1 Automotive Inc has a market cap of $3.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $166.670300 with a P/E ratio of 10.82 and P/S ratio of 0.28. The dividend yield of Group 1 Automotive Inc stocks is 0.54%. Group 1 Automotive Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Group 1 Automotive Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Earl J Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of GPI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $169.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. Vice President, Aftersales Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of GPI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $170.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • Sr. VP, Financial Svcs/Mfr Rel Peter C Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of GPI stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $163.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.
  • President, U.S. & Brazil Ops Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of GPI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $155. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.
  • Senior Vice President, HR Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of GPI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $154.35. The price of the stock has increased by 7.98% since.
  • Sr. VP & General Counsel Darryl M Burman sold 3,500 shares of GPI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $155.44. The price of the stock has increased by 7.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GPI, click here

.

