Atari(R) Partners with RTFKT Studio on Limited-Edition NFT Fashion Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with RTFKT to create a limited NFT Atari-themed fashion series. The first collaboration is a one-of-a-kind Atari Sneaker that, in addition to being an incredible work of art and valuable collectible, will also be available for use across multiplayer blockchain games, including Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the upcoming Atari Metaverse.

The first item in the fashion series, the limited 1 of 1 "OG Edition" Atari Sneaker, is available for auction on SuperRare starting today. SuperRare is a platform where unique and rare art is sold directly to collectors paired with a blockchain token.

Atari and RTFKT are collaborating with six artists to develop additional versions of the sneaker, all inspired by iconic Atari games. Only 50 of each design will be sold in the limited release and will never be minted again. Sales of the six additional editions will begin on the blockchain auction site Rarible today.

As part of an integrated blockchain strategy and to add more value to collectors, Atari and RTFKT have collaborated with the industry's top metaverse providers to have the NFTs incorporated into their games. Users can even try on the limited edition Atari Sneakers now using Snapchat or with the MetaverseMe App before purchasing.

"We are excited to partner with RTFKT Studios to bring true NFT utility to collectors with our blockchain gaming partners while showcasing the creativity and talent of top artists as they leverage our iconic brand within their work," declared Peter Dao, Head of Social at Atari.

About Atari

Atari, composed of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products, and publishing.

Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group.

About RTFKT

Formed by three friends at the beginning of the COVID era in Jan 2020, RTFKT was born on the metaverse, and this has defined its feel to this day. RTFKT is a very eclectic, creator-led organisation. RTFKT uses the latest in-game engines, NFT, blockchain authentication, and augmented reality, combined with manufacturing expertise to create one-of-a-kind sneakers and digital artifacts.

RTFKT is known to be creating viral sneaker designs, memes, and collectible exclusives. RTFKT has maintained a reputation of being more than a little ahead of the cutting edge of technology, a rep that has many mystified, as they would appear to lack the resources and workforce to rival giants in terms of research and development in the birth of digital fashion.

