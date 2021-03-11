Blue Bird Delivers Colorado's First Electric School Bus

Colorado is the latest state to add a zero-emissions school bus to its fleet. Blue Bird Corporation, the #1 provider of electric-powered school buses, delivered the state’s first electric school bus to the Boulder Valley School District on March 4

“By adding Blue Bird’s electric bus to our fleet, the Boulder Valley School District is prioritizing and improving the health of our students and drivers, as well as investing in our community’s future,” said BVSD superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson. “We have a reputation as a leader in Colorado and it’s our job to ensure our students have the opportunity to succeed, starting with a clean, safe ride to school.”







An [url="]ALT+Fuels+Colorado+grant[/url] helped cover the cost of the school district’s electric school bus, as well as a level two charging station.







The school district’s Blue Bird electric school bus prioritizes easy maintenance because it does not require typical oil changes, fuel or air filters, transmission service or additional fluids. It only requires coolant, allowing the transportation department to achieve savings in their budget.







“Blue Bird is committed to safer and cleaner student transportation, and that is evident with more than 400 electric school buses on the road this year in North America and we expect that number to grow to over 1,000 next year,” said David Bercik, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We are helping school districts save thousands of dollars each year on fuel and maintenance, and prioritize safety. This electric school bus ensures a quiet ride for those on the bus, limiting driver distraction and increasing their ability to hear passengers while improving human and environmental health by eliminating emissions.”







Maintenance for the electric bus is supported by multiple service centers in Colorado with trained experts. “We’ve been serving this area for 34 years and will continue to assist our school districts as they pave the way toward a clean transportation future,” said Jeffrey Koza, owner of Colorado/West Equipment and a Blue Bird dealer. “We’re proud to connect Boulder Valley School District with its first Blue Bird electric school bus and Colorado’s first electric school bus.”







For more information on Blue Bird’s electric school buses, please visit [url="]www.blue-bird.com%2Felectric[/url].







About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of bringing new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit [url="]www.blue-bird.com[/url].







About Boulder Valley School District: Boulder Valley School District stands as a leader in academic excellence with outstanding classroom teachers, exemplary schools, and programs that support student achievement. The district, which consists of 56 schools, consistently ranks among the top three of Colorado’s large Front Range school districts – and often as the TOP district – as measured by state and national academic rankings. To learn more, visit [url="]bvsd.org[/url].







About Colorado/West Equipment, Inc: Serving Colorado and Nebraska for over 34 years, Colorado/West Equipment, Inc. and Nebraska/Central Equipment, Inc. are committed to providing quality buses along with unsurpassed service and parts support. The Company has delivered in excess of 6,000 new buses during its tenure. Its reputation remains strong with the Blue Bird product and aftermarket support, and employs a well-trained and experienced staff. To learn more, visit [url="]cowest.net[/url].





