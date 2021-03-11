>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

March 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:PAR +1.74%


PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced that the Company will be participating at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference.



PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts who are registered to attend the conference on Tuesday, March 16th and Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.



For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Roth Capital representative.



ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION



PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies. PAR Technology’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit [url="]www.partech.com[/url] or connect with PAR Technology on [url="]Facebook[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005907/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)