Healthcare Providers and Payers Rank Top Data Challenges Amid Pandemic

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 -- Healthcare organizations are finding a gap in their access to accurate and reliable data used to engage their patients and members, particularly with the ongoing clinical, financial and socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new survey from TransUnion Healthcare reveals only 37% of payers and 58% of healthcare providers are very confident that their member/patient demographic information is correct.



The survey explores the data challenges facing providers and payers today. Survey respondents included 100 leaders at healthcare payer organizations and 100 leaders at healthcare provider organizations in the United States.

“The healthcare ecosystem is driven by data which helps to verify patient identities, determine socioeconomic risks and identify affordability gaps, in order to reduce uncompensated care and improve outcomes. In light of COVID-19’s disparate impact on disadvantaged populations, providers and payers need access to data that reflects a patient’s current situation,” said David Wojczynski, President of TransUnion Healthcare. “Our latest survey indicates healthcare organizations are struggling with data accuracy which underscores just how critical it is to use the right resources, tools and expertise to acquire reliable and correct data.”

Lacking confidence in the accuracy of member/patient demographic information can lead to further challenges in ensuring positive experiences and outcomes for patients. Inaccurate data can also have negative financial consequences for both organizations and patients. With this in mind, comprehensive and validated data is critical for providers and payers to have a holistic picture of a patient’s social, clinical and financial situation, particularly considering the increased financial pressures due to COVID-19.

Precise and actionable data contributes to strong member/patient engagement, improved efficiencies and reduced expenses. Providers and payers require alignment on the best contact information, financial stability, and socioeconomic risk intelligence to drive care quality and cost outcomes for all stakeholders.

Top data priorities for healthcare leaders include efficiencies and patient experiences

When asked about top business priorities for data, improving efficiencies and creating positive member/patient experiences topped the list. These are two key considerations for organizations who want to leverage social determinants of health (SDOH) to implement effective programs that can reduce costs and improve patient and population health outcomes. Sixty-three percent of providers and 53% of payers ranked improving efficiencies in their top three priorities, and 51% of providers and payers ranked positive patient/member experiences in their top three. Patient experience, and more importantly patient loyalty, is front and center with providers in this competitive, somewhat fearful, post-COVID-19 environment.

“Accurate and reliable data can make all the difference for providers, payers and patients, and the intricacies of data are both an opportunity and a challenge for the industry as highlighted by our latest survey findings,” said James Bohnsack, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of TransUnion Healthcare. “Healthcare providers and payers should reflect upon these survey insights and how these challenges may present themselves in their environments. In doing so, they may uncover opportunities for their own data strategies in order to build a foundation of trust with those they serve.”

Data Challenges and Priorities for Healthcare Provider and Payer Leaders

Topic % of Healthcare Provider Leaders % of Healthcare Payer Leaders Very confident that their member/patient demographic information is correct 58 % 37 % Fairly confident that their member/patient demographic information is correct 38 % 60 % Ranked improving efficiencies as a top three business priority for data 63 % 53 % Ranked creating positive patient/member experiences as a top three business priority for data 51 % 51 %

Additional insights around how providers and payers are approaching data today, as well as strategies for healthcare organizations to consider, can be found in TransUnion Healthcare’s latest report: “Healthcare Data Priorities: Insights from Providers and Payers.”

