HyreCar To Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

March 11, 2021


HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investment conferences:



D A Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference



Thursday, March 11, 2021, Joe Furnari will hold a fireside chat with DA Davidson analyst Thomas White at 9:30 am. The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.



33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference



Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact your Roth Institutional representative.



Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference



Thursday, March 18, 2021. Joe Furnari, CEO, will hold a fireside chat with Maxim Analyst Jack Vander Aarde at 4:30 p.m. ET. For information contact your Maxim Group, LLC, Institutional representative.



Wells Fargo Speaker Series: Supplying the Rideshare Industry With Drivers & Vehicles



Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Joe Furnari, CEO, will hold a discussion with Wells Fargo Research Analyst, Brian Fitzgerald to discuss HyreCar’s role in growing the US Ridesharing Ecosystem, and its upcoming opportunities for growth at 11:30 a.m. ET. For information contact your Wells Fargo Institutional representatives.



About HyreCar



HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit [url="]hyrecar.com[/url].

