>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Is Investigating Organigram Holdings, Inc.

March 11, 2021 | About: OGI +34.99%

Did You Sell Your Organigram Holdings, Inc. Shares on Wednesday, March 10th? Are You Upset That the Stock Went Up Over 33 Percent Right After You Sold?

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders who sold their Organigram Holdings, Inc. ( OGI) shares on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after hearing the news that BMO Capital Markets analyst, Tamy Chen, cut her recommendation on Organigram Holdings, Inc. to underperform from market perform. The new price target on Organigram Holdings was cut to $2.00 CDN ($1.59 US) per share.

On this news, the shares closed at $2.89 US per share.

If you sold U.S. exchange listed shares of Organigram Holdings, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to [email protected].

The following day, Thursday, March 11th, British American Tobacco Plc announced it would acquire a stake of almost 20% in Organigram Holdings, Inc., its biggest expansion into cannabis market. The companies will collaborate on product development and
focus on next-generation cannabis products, they said in joint statements Thursday. The financial adviser to Organigram Holdings is none other than BMO Capital Markets, the same firm which downgraded the price target just one day earlier.

On this news, shares of Organigram Holdings have traded as high as $3.99 US intraday.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

ti?nf=ODE4ODc3NiM0MDYwNTYzIzIwMTc2NzI=
8b71b8b2-6d55-4cf6-b2ba-d9dc74cb73c1

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)