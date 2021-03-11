>
Vishay Precision Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

March 11, 2021 | About: VPG +0.95%

MALVERN, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company’s management will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:15AM EDT. A live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com/events. In addition, the company is available for one-on-one virtual meetings at the conference.

For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinators at Sidoti, or email Steve Cantor at VPG’s investor relations department at [email protected]

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

For Investors:
For more information, please contact:
VPG
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
[email protected]

