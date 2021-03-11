On heels of C-Band results, Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to 10 more cities

What you need to know:



Verizon’s recently acquired C-Band spectrum combined with mmWave = 5G Built Right. No other combination comes close.

C-Band will help increase total wireless broadband services to nearly 15 million homes by the end of the year and expand Ultra Wideband mobility coverage to 100 million additional customers in 12 months.

The 5G momentum continues with 10 5G Home city launches this month; Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE; San Diego, CA; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

5G Home customers get discovery+ streaming service on us for 12 months.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has been driving 5G innovation and deployment for years and the addition of the C-band assets announced yesterday will provide even greater 5G availability, speed and capacity for 5G mobility and 5G Home customers. This month alone, Verizon is expanding 5G Home Internet service to 10 more cities. Beginning March 18, customers in parts of Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE and San Diego, CA can sign up for the blazing fast internet service. And on March 25, 5G Home Internet launches in parts of Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

Expanding 5G on the Only Network Built Right

In roughly the next 12 months, Verizon will have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband performance on C-Band spectrum. Additionally, we will increase total fixed wireless internet services to 15 million homes by the end of 2021.

“We continue to lead the industry with ever-expanding broadband and mobility options for our customers, and our new C-band spectrum holdings, in combination with our extensive mmWave spectrum holdings, will only accelerate that for customers,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “5G internet disrupts the current delivery of broadband internet service and provides speed and reliability, possible only because of our winning network combination. That’s 5G Built Right.”

Why 5G Home Internet?

No data limits . It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling.

. It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling. It’s fast . Customers can experience speeds up to 1 Gbps. 1

. Customers can experience speeds up to 1 Gbps. It’s affordable . Just $50 2 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 2 a month for non-Verizon customers. Taxes and fees are included.

. Just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for non-Verizon customers. Taxes and fees are included. Easy self set-up . With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer, just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected.

. With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer, just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected. Cool Freebies. For entertainment needs, customers get a free Stream TV device and the discovery+ streaming service for 12 months on us.3



How to get 5G Home Internet

Visit verizon.com/5g/home to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. As new cities launch and as service continues to expand it will be updated within the portal.

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

2With autopay and paperless billing

3For new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers only. Get 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 4.21.21). After 12-month promo period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account. discovery+ service is subject to the discovery+ (ad-free) Visitor Agreement. © 2020 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

